This item appeared in the ‘Connecting Malta to mainland Europe’ supplement by ATTO published with The Sunday Times of Malta on April 7, 2024

There is no doubt that the logistics industry plays a fundamental part of supply chain management as well as a key role in the global economic ecosystem. Figures speak for themselves with The Europe Freight And Logistics Market size estimated at USD 1.03 trillion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.26 trillion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.11 per cent during the forecast period (2024-2029). This is not to mention that European logistics take-up (across the ten largest markets) totaled 24.1 million sqm over the 12 months through Q2 2023.

A dynamic and constantly evolving industry which is often underestimated on the challenges it faces. Truly so because the European logistics companies are facing an era of unprecedented change as digitisation takes its toll and customer expectations evolve. New technologies are enabling greater efficiency and more collaborative operating models; they are also re-shaping the marketplace in ways that are only just beginning to become apparent. New entrants, whether they be start-ups or the industry’s own customers and suppliers, are also shaking up the sector. This is not to mention geopolitical tensions, global conflicts, and the impact of the European Green Deal with its emphasis on emission reduction, regulations, infrastructure investments, multimodal transport, and green financing. Challenges that pose risks of potential disruptions, leading to shortages, increased prices, and delayed delivery times.

Notwithstanding the challenges, the industry has achieved so much over the years both from a local and European point of view. Achievements which are primarily attributed to the local industry’s ability to rapidly evolve into a thriving sector. The country’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, diversified services, growing maritime sector and aviation sector have all contributed to its success. It is also attributed to the local industry’s ability to be dynamic and its ability to adapt to change. Above all, the industry has time and time again shown its ability to be resilient. Truly so because there is no playbook for how to deal with challenges and uncertainties. But one theme that has emerged through challenging times is resilience — and the people who have been operating in the industry have it in spades. A resilience they built by thinking creatively and by often pivoting on a dime. A resilience which they have developed by looking for opportunity in adversity.

Opportunities, a key word which we, at Famalco have constantly sought to maximise as part of our constant, yet steady expansion, both horizontally and vertically. An expansion which has resulted in increased business opportunities as well as diversification of operations into several sectors. Logistics, a sector in which the company has excelled over the past decades through Fahrenheit Logistics Ltd. A company which coincidentally, next year celebrates it’s 30th anniversary. An important milestone in the company’s success story as one of Malta’s leading providers of international road transport services. A success built primarily on Fahrenheit’s commitment, flexibility, efficiency, dedication, high specialisation and an ongoing growing fleet.

Yet Famalco’s ambitions are not limited to the island’s shores. Following 20 years of weekly fruit transportation from the Netherlands to Malta, it was deemed opportune to set up and operate its own state of the art Distribution Centre in Breda. This initiative was strategically implemented with the intention of sustaining the growth plan in the logistics industry. In June 2023, through its Dutch company – Fahrenheit Logistics Netherlands B.V – successfully completed the development of the BREEAM certified temperature-controlled warehouse on a land measuring around 15,000 m² in the Industrial Park Heilaar-Noord, Breda.

It is a new chapter for Fahrenheit in such a cutthroat industry, which will transform challenges into advantageous opportunities in the logistics industry. This will mark a significant strike towards sustaining steady growth and expansion, reflecting Fahrenheit’s unwavering commitment to innovation and success.