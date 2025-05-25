Fisheries and agriculture are the foundations of every civilisation. Malta is no exception. With its rich maritime tradition and agricultural heritage, our country has long depended on fisheries and farming as vital economic sectors. Fishing and agriculture have fed our country’s inhabitants for centuries. In an environment filled with challenges of overpopulation and climate change, investing in these crucial sectors is a sine qua non for the population’s survival and its traditions.

In our electoral manifesto, we pledged to enhance these industries by improving sustainability, providing financial support and modernising operations of those who thrive on this sector. These are key promises made to address the dire need and challenge to updating and upgrading them.

We also recognised the urgent need to modernise the sector while preserving marine ecosystems and ensuring long-term viability. There is a clear commitment towards the people involved.

Our proposals focus on balancing economic growth with sustainability. Key promises included the conservation of marine resources. This was achieved by introducing stric­ter regulations to protect fish stocks and marine biodiversity, preventing depletion and ensuring future generations can benefit.

Illegal fishing practices are a scourge, and to combat this we strengthened surveillance and control systems. These practices are a direct threat to the eco­nomy generated by the fishing industry and, above all, a threat against biodiversity itself.

We also believe that financial assistance for fishermen is crucial. Funding schemes to help local fishermen modernise their vessels, upgrade equipment and comply with sustainability standards were issued. These schemes offered a breather to struggling fishermen and their families.

To help the fishing industry flourish we offered incentives for wider international collaboration. This is a key instrument to encourage the sharing of information and expertise with fishermen from neighbouring countries.

Active participation in European Union fisheries negotiations to secure favourable policies and funding for Maltese fishermen was therefore crucial. This together with international collaboration in marine research initiatives.

We also took a proactive role in international negotiations, advocating for policies that support small-scale fishermen. These diplomatic efforts ensured continued EU funding for fishery infrastructure projects and training programmes. Without this fund­ing, our fishermen will find themselves in a very dire situation, forcing many to quit.

Fishing without control is a no-go area, and the conservation of our marine habitat is crucial. Therefore, conservation efforts were intensified, leading to the enforcement of stricter quotas and fishing regulations. We introduced a more efficient monitoring system, utilising satellite tracking and onboard inspections to curb illegal fishing activities.

Additionally, financial aid programmes were also launch­ed, offering subsidies and low-interest loans to fishermen. These initiatives facilitated the adoption of modern equipment, helping them improve efficiency while adhering to sustainability standards.

These measures mentioned above have yielded tangible results. We found ourselves with improved fish stock levels and better compliance with international sustainability standards. Fishermen reported increased yields due to conservation measures, demonstrating that balancing sustainability with economic interests can lead to positive outcomes.

Nonetheless, the challenges we face persist. Some fishermen have confided in me that certain regulations, such as restricted fishing zones, have limited their catch, affecting profitability. While the government has provided financial support, ongoing dialogue remains crucial to fine-tuning policies that address environmental concerns and the livelihoods of those in the industry.

Agriculture, like fishing, is an integral part of Malta’s economy and plays a significant role in ensuring food security and rural development. The electoral manifesto presented ambitious policies aimed at revitalising the sector while promoting sustainability.

We are committed to several initiatives focused on modernising agriculture and supporting farmers. Investment in agricultural infrastructure is key. By upgrading irrigation systems, soil conservation techniques and pest control measures, agriculture is being given a boost.

We also supported small-scale farmers, offering grants and subsidies to help them invest in sustainable farming practices, which is crucial in today’s world. Moreover, organic farming was also promoted on the national agenda since it is gaining popularity in foreign countries and markets.

Some farmers have voiced concerns about bureaucratic hurdles in accessing financial aid - Alicia Bugeja Said

Incentives to encourage farmers to transition to organic produce, aligning Malta with European environmental goals, is therefore essential to remain competitive. Education and training programmes were introduced to equip farmers with modern techniques and knowledge, which is essential in today’s market.

We made sure that our pro­mises were kept, with a substantial increase in funding for agricultural infrastructure projects. Irrigation systems were modernised in key farming regions, leading to improved water efficiency and reduced wastage.

In addition, financial incentives for farmers encouraged the adoption of eco-friendly practices. These subsidies made organic farming more viable, reducing reliance on chemical pesticides and fertilisers. The demand for organic produce has surged, benefiting farmers who are willing to make the transition.

Agricultural education programmes were also expanded, with new training centres offering workshops on sustainable farming, food production technologies and climate-resistant cultivation techniques. The challenge of climate change makes it vital for farmers to learn new techniques. These initiatives equipped farmers with the knowledge to adapt to these challenges.

The results of these policies have been evident in recent years. Agricultural output has improved, with farmers reporting increased yields due to better irrigation and pest control methods. Organic farming has gained traction, reflecting shifting consumer preferences for healthier, environmentally friendly food.

Our rural communities have also benefited from these measures, as government support has led to economic stability for farming households. More young people are considering careers in agriculture, reversing a trend of decline in farming interest.

However, challenges remain. Some farmers have voiced concerns about bureaucratic hurdles in accessing financial aid. Additionally, competition from imported goods continues to put pressure on our farmers. To address this, the government has engaged stakeholders in discussions to refine policies and ensure continued support.

The implementation of the government’s electoral proposals has undeniably shaped Malta’s fisheries and agriculture sectors and launched them to the future. Conservation efforts in fisheries have improved stock levels, while the modernisation of agricultural practices has enhanced food security and rural livelihoods.

Despite successes, challenges remain in ensuring that regulations do not overly burden fishermen and farmers. The government’s continued engagement with industry stakeholders will be crucial in refining policies that balance environmental conservation with economic prosperity.

Malta’s commitment to sustainable development in fisheries and agriculture has set a positive precedent. These sectors are deeply intertwined with the nation’s heritage and economy and will, undoubtedly, benefit from sustained investment in the future, modern techniques and ongoing dialogue with all stakeholders.

Alicia Bugeja Said is Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Animal Welfare.