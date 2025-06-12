The population of turtle doves along the Central/Eastern migratory flyway including Malta increased in Spring 2024, according to data shared at a recent European Commission meeting.

The news was welcomed at the Federation of Associations for Hunting and Conservation of the EU (FACE) board meeting in Brussels on June 3, where board members, including FKNK CEO and FACE Vice President for the Mediterranean, Lino Farrugia, were briefed on the update, initially presented during the European Commission’s NADEG (Expert Group on the Birds and Habitats Directives) meeting.

Turtle doves are one of the main migratory species hunted by Maltese and Gozitan hunters.

Farrugia described the population increase as "significant and welcome," especially ahead of Malta’s continued discussions with EU institutions on sustainable hunting practices.

Also at the FACE board meeting, secretary general David Scallan stressed the importance of the upcoming Article 12 reporting deadline. These reports, due every six years from EU member states, assess the conservation status of bird species. This data can influence the European Commission’s decisions on the hunting of specific species.

Scallan highlighted concern about reported declines in quail populations and encouraged all FACE members to step up data collection and liaise closely with national representatives who attend NADEG meetings.

The FKNK noted it is already actively contributing to this effort through its voluntary “Sustainable Index” initiative. The scheme has collected spring migration data over the last three springs on both turtle doves and quail, with member hunters across Malta and Gozo taking part.