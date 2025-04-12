The wife and daughter of marine biologist Albert Brian Rosso, who disappeared 20 years ago, are suing the state, claiming that the latter’s right to life had been breached.

The pair yesterday brought the action as Rosso’s next of kin before the First Hall of the Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction against the state advocate, the attorney general and the police commissioner.

Mary Rose Rosso and her daughter, Desire, are arguing that the authorities failed to carry out an effective and expedited investigation, which led to the acquittal of the two men who stood trial by jury in June 2023.

Rosso, who was also a medical technician, was reported missing by his wife on October 10, 2005. He was last reported for work at the San Luċjan Aquaculture Centre, later heading out to meet his business partner.

Thirteen days later, Police Inspector Chris Pullicino informed the duty magistrate that, after Rosso was reported missing, the police arrested Anthony Bugeja and Piero di Bartolo and asked the magistrate for the court to order the opening of the registry to arraign the two men in connection with Rosso’s murder.

The two fishermen were accused of killing Rosso and hiding his body. Both pleaded not guilty.

The men released several statements, some without having been cautioned and informed about their right to silence. In them, they confessed to killing Rosso on October 10, 2005, inside Bugeja’s garage and of disposing of his body in the sea. They also abandoned Rosso’s van close to Bugeja’s residence and threw away the keys at Qajjenza.

The statements were confirmed under oath before then-inquiring magistrate Jacqueline Padovani Grima. The van’s keys were found after Di Bartolo showed the police where they had thrown them away.

On October 26, 2005, while proceedings were underway before the Court of Magistrates as a Court of Criminal Inquiry, a site visit was carried out and the two accused, together with the prosecution, defence and magistrate, went out at sea to the site where Rosso’s body was allegedly dumped. Di Bartolo had shown the area to the court.

However, Rosso’s body was never found.

The court declared that there was enough evidence for the two men to stand trial on November 10, 2005.

Illegal dumping was not halted by the authorities

The prosecution declared that it had no more evidence to bring against them in April 2008 and the bill of indictment was issued on October 27, 2008, in which Bugeja was designated as the principal and Di Bartolo as the accomplice in Rosso’s murder.

In June 2022, the Court of Criminal Appeal upheld the first preliminary plea raised by the accused and confirmed a decision by the Criminal Court, declaring the statements and declarations made by the two men or any reference to them as inadmissible evidence. As a result, they were expunged from the case.

Bugeja and Di Bartolo were cleared of the murder during a trial by jury held 18 years after Rosso went missing.

In their application, the mother and daughter observed that, during the trial by jury, it emerged that the corpse was not found since it was dumped in an area where construction debris is illegally dumped at sea. “This means that despite the search for the victim in the area, the illegal dumping was not halted by the authorities, resulting in the fact that the corpse was never found,” the application reads.

It was also highlighted that Rosso’s death certificate was never issued and the accused had used this fact to argue that there was no proof that Rosso had died and, therefore, no evidence of his murder.

They complained that the acquittal resulted from the delays and other shortcomings in the investigation.

On delays, the mother and daughter noted that the investigation and prosecution of the two fishermen lasted 18 years after the murder. They highlighted that, as time passed, civilian witnesses, investigators, among others, could forget facts relative to the case, leading to evidence being lost. They argued that the time taken to investigate not only undermined the prosecution but also compromised the investigation itself in arriving to a conclusion on who was responsible for Rosso’s death.

They also complained about serious shortcomings by the prosecution, including the court decision of expunging the statements, saying that this was attributable solely to the state for having failed to introduce the right to legal assistance during questioning.

After nearly 20 years, the mother and daughter did not get any form of closure and they underlined that it seems that no one will shoulder any responsibility or be held accountable for the murder, while justice is not done with the family.

The application was signed by lawyers Eve Borg Costanzi, Matthew Cutajar, Stefano Filletti and Nicole Galea.