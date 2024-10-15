Twenty-five new diesel buses will hit the roads, with Malta Public Transport citing infrastructure limitations as the reason for holding off on the introduction of further electric buses.

“Our bus charging infrastructure can only support 30 electric buses at once,” an MPT spokesperson explained.

The current fleet includes 32 12-metre buses and one minibus, but any expansion would require significant upgrades to the charging network.

“This isn’t like buying an electric car. High-capacity charging systems are essential for buses,” MPT added.

The new diesel buses are equipped with Euro VI engines, the strictest and cleanest emissions standard for diesel vehicles. Euro VI engines significantly reduce harmful pollutants like nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter, making them cleaner than older diesel engines, yet critics argue they still contribute to pollution.

Nationalist MP and shadow minister for climate change Eve Borg Bonello accused the government of “greenwashing diesel”, saying the move contradicts its promise to electrify Malta’s bus fleet.

“It is deeply concerning that the government is introducing new diesel buses, against all promises to electrify the fleet and opting for one of the worst pollutants,” she said.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Borg Bonello agreed that more buses are needed to meet rising demand but questioned the government’s commitment to a greener public transport network.

In April, Transport Minister Chris Bonett announced plans to invest in 120 new electric buses by the end of 2025, which would begin replacing some of the diesel-powered fleet.

The new fleet, which cost €6 million, was an investment by Malta Public Transport.

“This investment demonstrates Malta Public Transport’s commitment to improving customer experience, as we have added 85 buses to our fleet in Malta over the past 12 months,” said Felipe Cosmen, chairman of Malta Public Transport.

The new diesel buses, purchased from Cyprus, will be equipped with telematics and other modern systems before they are deployed. MPT emphasised that the buses are brand new and have never been used.

The fleet is designed to improve passenger comfort, offering more seating, limited standing space, and full accessibility for wheelchair users.

These buses will operate on routes with limited stops, including the airport and Ċirkewwa ferry terminal, and will be synchronised with the Gozo ferry schedule.

The Transport Ministry has still not responded to inquiries about the timeline to upgrading the infrastructure to support more electric buses.