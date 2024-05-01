Twin brothers were remanded in custody on Wednesday after pleading not guilty to violence against their elderly parents, just over a month since being granted bail over similar charges.

The two 39-year old siblings, whose names are not being published to protect the identity of their alleged victims, landed back in court after police received fresh information that the brothers were once again pestering their parents for money.

The pair, who told the court that they were currently unemployed, allegedly wanted the money to fuel their drug addiction.

When their parents refused to hand over money, their sons allegedly turned violent.

Both siblings had been arraigned over domestic violence charges in March and were subsequently granted bail later that month.

But since then, they allegedly returned to bad ways, constantly asking their parents for money and using violence against the elderly couple when their requests were turned down.

On Wednesday the brothers were charged with violence against their parents, causing the elderly victims to fear violence, insults and threats as well as breaching bail conditions.

They pleaded not guilty.

Their legal aid lawyer said that the father had filed a false report and argued that this was a case of revenge.

But the prosecution strongly objected to the request for bail, rebutting the defence’s claim that this was a false report.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, turned down the request and remanded the twins in custody.

The court also issued a Protection Order in favour of the accused’s parents.

Inspectors Omar Zammit and Christian Cauchi prosecuted.