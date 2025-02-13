A court has found enough evidence to declare that two accountants charged with money laundering and tax evasion will stand trial.

Accountants Nigel Scerri and Mikeala Scerri, who worked for the Ennesse firm were charged after an investigation found €1.5 million worth of discrepancies in tax and VAT payments.

Their assets are frozen.

Charges were also filed against the companies Ennesse, Nimik Ltd, Accountingwise Ltd, Davvero Ltd, Payrise Limited, NYG Ltd, Sopralific Ltd, Starseekers Ltd, Volando Ltd, Drivingforce Limited, Delvetro Ltd, Double Leisure Ltd, Obregado Ltd, Performante Ltd and Semprenoi Ltd.

Representatives for the companies all pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, a court presided by Magistrate Rachel Montebello heard police inspector Tonjoe Farrugia take the stand and present the evidence against the accused.

In Farrugia’s testimony, he told the court about a raft of transactions that were carried out in 2016, that came from the 26 active bank accounts that the couple set up.

Some 19 of these accounts were based locally, whilst the rest were located in EU countries such as Germany, Belgium, and Lithuania.

Farrugia also explained every investment into property that the couple made, which amounted to around €12 million.

In a previous sitting, an accountant from the Malta Tax and Customs Administration (MTCA) flagged that the couple was able to pay back €400,000 and a €500,000 loan in three and eight months respectively.

During a police investigation last November, Farrugia said that when talking to the police both the accused said that they were able to pay for these properties from their savings.

Mikaela Borg also added that she received a €50,000 and €80,000 donation from her father.

Farrugia prosecuted alongside AG lawyer Rebecca Spiteri. Defence lawyers Joe Giglio and Michaela Giglio represented the accused.