Two men were taken to court in Gozo on Tuesday, accused of having set fire to two cars, the police said.

The incident took place in Triq il-Latini, Għajnsielem, in the early hours of June 13.

An Isuzu Elf and a Hino Dutro were destroyed and a Mitsubishi L200 which was parked nearby was damaged.

The suspected arsonists are two Syrian men, aged 37 and 29, resident in Pieta and Birkirkara respectively.

They pleaded not guilty and remain in preventive custody.