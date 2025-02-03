Two Ukrainian men have been handed a suspended jail term after they admitted to trying to steal items from parked cars in St Paul's Bay.

Oleksander Fadieiv, 41 also admitted to having given false particulars to the police, while Roman Sienco, 34, admitted to having been drunk in the streets.

The two were arrested in Triq It-Turisti after a tip-off to the police. One was holding a car wiper arm which was being used to smash into the cars.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana condemned the two to a nine-month prison term suspended for 13 months and ordered them to pay for the damages within a month.

Police inspector Warren Galea prosecuted. Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was defence counsel.