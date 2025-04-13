A man and a woman were arrested in Marsa during a traffic inspection after being found in possession of cannabis and cocaine.

The police said in a statement that officers were stopping cars on Triq is-Salib during routine checks on Saturday afternoon.

The officers grew suspicious of one of the drivers who was stopped during the patrol. He was asked to get out of his Kia Picanto.

The officers found cash on the man and several packages containing cannabis and cocaine in the car and in a bag belonging to a female passenger.

The police arrested the man - a 25-year-old from Santa Venera, and the 24-year-old woman, who is from Cospicua.