Two BOV Visa Cardholders together with their respective guests were presented with an all-inclusive VIP package to a thrilling motor racing experience in Barcelona. The winners were drawn at the end of the BOV VISA Spend and Win campaign, which ran between the months of March and May, and were presented with their prizes during an event held at Campus Hub.

Micaela Catania and Monica Abela are the winners of a four-night package for two, which includes return flights to Barcelona, five-star hotel accommodation, and the once-in-a-lifetime premium hospitality experience. The presentation was attended by BOV Chief Personal & Wealth Officer, Simon Azzopardi, Chris Degabriele, Head of BOV eBanking Channels and Daniel Magrin, Head of BOV Marketing & Product Lifecycle Management.

The campaign is part of an ongoing drive from Bank of Valletta to incentivise cashless migration amongst its customers. Earlier this year, another similar campaign to encourage card payments was held during the Carnival weekend, while another initiative is currently underway till the end of June, rewarding 60 customers monthly for withdrawing less than €300 cash in any given month and by making at least one retail transaction using a BOV Debit or Credit Card.

While congratulating the winners, Simon Azzopardi thanked Visa for partnering with the Bank to offer another great opportunity to customers.

“Thanks to our ongoing collaboration with Visa we continue to facilitate fast and secure payments through innovative card and digital wallet solutions. Our customers today can use these solutions to help them make payments in the most efficient way possible. This initiative allows us to reward BOV Card users with a unique and thrilling experience, unmatched in the local market. This opportunity to attend one of the most prestigious sporting events in the motorsport international arena is a clear demonstration of BOV’s commitment to the proliferation of digital payments on both local and international level.”

Azzopardi concluded by encouraging card users to continue to make use of BOV’s extensive range of payment services and promised more rewarding experiences for BOV clients.