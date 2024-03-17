The 11th meeting of the season, consisting of 11 races all for trotters, was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack.

Seven of these races heralded the start of the Bavaria Championship for class Gold trotters on a long distance of 2,640m.

The card also included the first two heats from the MRTL championship for class Bronze trotters on a short distance of 2,140m.

From the seven class Gold heats 35 trotters made it to the semi-final stage.

In the first heat, Scandinavian mare Dear Matrix (Rodney Gatt) registered its first win in Malta after increasing its speed in the final metres.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

