Two men have been charged in connection with a cocaine bust estimated to be worth over €20 million.

Roderick Camilleri, 44 of Birżebbuġa, and Darren Dimech, 46 of Fgura were arraigned in front of Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit accused of drug trafficking, importation of cocaine and conspiracy.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Photo: Malta Police Force

No request for bail was made at this stage.

Requests for freezing orders with respect to both men were also accepted by the court.

Camilleri and Dimech are two of four men who were arrested earlier this week when police intercepted a trailer from the Freeport that turned out to be packed with cocaine.

Police said they made the stop during a routine inspection and discovered some 105 kilograms of the drug hidden behind the driver and the passenger in the cabin.

While searching through the container an additional 41 kilograms of cocaine were found, bringing the total up to 146 kilograms, with an estimated street value of €20 million.

The cocaine is believed to have originated from the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador and was intended for sale on the local market, police have said.

Another two men, a 36-year-old from Żebbuġ and a 41-year-old from Żabbar, were arrested during the bust but were not mentioned at the arraignment.

Representing Camilleri were lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Kris Busietta and Alessandro Farrugia.