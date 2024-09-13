London police said on Friday that they had charged two men with burglary after a work by graffiti artist Banksy was stolen from a gallery in the UK capital.

The elusive artist’s Girl with Balloon was the only item stolen during the robbery, which took place at a central London gallery at around 11.00 pm on Sunday, Metropolitan Police said in a press release. 

The painting, worth millions of pounds, has been recovered and will be returned to the gallery.

Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, were charged with non-residential burglary on Thursday and appeared at London’s Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court later the same day, where they were bailed to next appear at Kingston Crown Court on October 9.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.