London police said on Friday that they had charged two men with burglary after a work by graffiti artist Banksy was stolen from a gallery in the UK capital.

The elusive artist’s Girl with Balloon was the only item stolen during the robbery, which took place at a central London gallery at around 11.00 pm on Sunday, Metropolitan Police said in a press release.

The painting, worth millions of pounds, has been recovered and will be returned to the gallery.

Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, were charged with non-residential burglary on Thursday and appeared at London’s Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court later the same day, where they were bailed to next appear at Kingston Crown Court on October 9.