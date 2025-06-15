“I am still convinced Thomas Tuchel is the right man for the job,” someone important said on TV on Tuesday night in the wake of England’s humiliating home defeat to Senegal.

And this important person (I can’t remember which pundit it was, to be honest) may well be right in his assessment. All we have to do now is figure out what that job is, because clearly it isn’t ‘managing the England team’.

Yes, it’s early days. Yes, he has only lost one of his four games in charge. And yes, the fact that the last two matches came at the end of a gruelling season does offer an element of mitigation.

But even that is no excuse for the insipid displays against Andorra and Senegal, both of which deserved every single boo they got.

The German doesn’t know who his best players are, is unsure of his formation, picks fading stars who are clearly past their sell-by date (Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson), and seems entirely unable to motivate his team.

It feels like, and I never thought I would say these words publicly, England have actually found a way to go backwards since Gareth Southgate was in charge. Tuchel has taken that impossibility and made it a reality.

There is one year left before the World Cup starts. And I am struggling to see any way England can be considered as serious contenders for that tournament

As I write this there is precisely one year left before the World Cup starts. And I am struggling to see any way England can be considered as serious contenders for that tournament, especially having watched the likes of Spain, France, Germany and Portugal play over the last week.

England are worlds apart from the fluent, purposeful, attacking and creative approach to football that makes those teams tick. The Three Lions have the players – in abundance – but it would seem yet another manager is going to comprehensively fail to spark them into life.

The saga continues.

Meanwhile, the fact that Italy have already missed out on two World Cups in a row is astonishingly hard to comprehend; especially for someone who grew up in the era when the Azzurri were one of the dominant forces in international football; sickeningly so in the school yard.

Yet it’s a fact that two of football’s premier tournaments have come and gone with match officials as the only Italian representatives on the grass. And now, incredibly, there is a slither of a chance that they might make it three in a row.

Yes, it’s early days in the qualifying process for next year’s North American tournament. But starting off with a 3-0 defeat away to group leaders Norway in Oslo was enough to make Italy’s power-brokers hit the panic button and fire Luciano Spalletti.

In typically dramatic Italian fashion, the man himself got to announce his dismissal during a press conference that was supposed to be focused on the next match, against Moldova. And in typical Italian fashion it all got rather heated, with Spalletti storming out of the briefing room.

Even weirder, the manager was kept in charge for that Moldova game and guided them to a 2-0 victory before, I imagine, saying his fond farewells to the players and riding off into the sunset.

As I said before, there is a long way to go in qualifying. But with only one team from the group going through automatically, I can understand why the Italian FA decided to act quickly – the winner-takes-all-play-offs have been their downfall in their last two attempts to get to the World Cup.

It just shows how weird football is. England have no trouble qualifying for tournaments these days but haven’t got a clue how to win one. While Italy struggle to get there, but once they do, are always among the favourites to lift a trophy.

I don’t know which is worse to be honest....

After eights

Like all of us who hold this country close to our hearts, I had hoped the days of Malta’s football team getting spanked on the international stage were behind us. And, to be fair, they mostly are.

But Tuesday’s 8-0 defeat to Holland is a stark reminder that, while our men’s team has made a considerable amount of progress over the last decade or so, there is still a lot more to be done.

I would like to think of this result as a one-off, a dip (albeit a significant dip) on a performance graph that has been slowly but surely edging upwards.

How they respond in their next fixtures is going to be crucial – bounce back and it will be nothing more than that blip, but any sort of similar result could be the begging of a spiral.

My money is on them bouncing back though.

The black man in black

Sad news broke last week that the Premier League’s first black referee had passed away at the relatively young age of 65.

Uriah Rennie took charge of more than 300 games during his career as a match official, including 175 in the top-flight. I remember him as a competent, quiet, man in the middle, with a firm streak and an ability to run games in a calm and controlled manner.

In other words, a very fine ref.

Although Rennie was, by all accounts, a pretty quiet and humble man, I imagine he would have liked to see himself as a bit of pioneer – breaking down barriers so other minority match officials could follow in his footsteps.

But he hung up his whistle in 2008, and it wasn’t until 2023 that the next black referee took charge of a Premier League game.

Read into that what you like.

However, I am sure it would have left Rennie massively frustrated that his achievements didn’t inspire a wave of match officials from minority backgrounds to rise to the top of football.

E-mail: Jamescalvertmalta@gmail.com

X: @maltablade