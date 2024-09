A rescue operation is underway off Wied Iż-Żurrieq, where two divers have been reported to be in difficulty.

The police said the alarm was raised at about noon.

A helicopter of the Armed Forces of Malta has been deployed.

The area is popular among divers, but there have been frequent incidents of divers being unable to get back to shore because of rough seas.

The most recent helicopter rescue from the area was in April, when two divers also found themselves in difficulty.