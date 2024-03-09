Two girls, aged 12 and 15, were injured on Saturday after a 43-year-old man allegedly came at them with a knife.

Police confirmed the incident with Times of Malta and said it had happened at around 1.30 pm in Triq San Tumas, Marsa.

Investigations revealed that a man had been arguing with the two girls, as well as with a 14-year-old boy in a Marsa home.

The argument continued to escalate which is when allegedly brandished a knife at the teens.

The girls were injured in an altercation and had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

The 12-year-old girl has been certified as having suffered serious injuries while the condition of the 15-year-old has not yet been determined. The 14-year-old boy was not injured but was treated for shock.

The man fled from the site before police arrived on the scene but was arrested shortly afterwards and identified as a 43-year-old man from Cospicua.

When asked, a police spokesperson could not confirm if the man had any relation to the teens, saying only that a police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Magistrate Victor George Axiak has opened an inquiry.