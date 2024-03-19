A man was arrested on Monday in connection with the theft of two historic gold coins from the Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa.

The police said on Tuesday the coins are valued at €400,000.

They said the theft was reported at 2pm on Monday. Investigations followed and the suspect, a 26-year-old man from Cospicua, was arrested about two hours later.

The stolen items were found in the suspect's possession.

An inquiry is being held and the man is expected to be charged in court on Tuesday morning.

The museum only reopened its doors last month after four years for a new year-long exhibition being held in newly restored sections of the museum.

Built by the British in 1842 on the ruins of a Knight-era arsenal, the building mainly served as a bakery for the Mediterranean Fleet. It was converted into a museum in 1992.