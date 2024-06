A man and a woman were injured on Sunday afternoon when their car crashed into an electricity pole in Luqa.

The police said the accident happened at 4.30pm in Triq San Tumas and involved a Kia Picanto which crashed into a pole.

The driver, a 65-year-old man from ┼╗abbar suffered slight injuries but a woman, 61, who was a passenger, was seriously injured.

The police are investigating.