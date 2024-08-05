Two people were injured in a crash on Triq l-Imġarr, Għajnsielem, late on Sunday.

The police said in a statement the two - a 78-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman from Għarb - were in a Mitsubishi Pajero that overturned on impact with a BMW X5.

A 19-year-old from Għajnsielem was behind the wheel of the BMW.

The 78-year-old suffered grievous injuries while the 83-year-old passenger was slightly injured in the crash.

Police investigations are ongoing.