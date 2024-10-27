A man was seriously injured and a woman suffered grievous injuries when they fell around two storeys in an apartment block in Gozo.

The two - a Serbian man aged 29 and a 34-year-old woman - were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital at 7.15am on Sunday. The police did not specify the woman's nationality. 

In a statement, the police said the accident happened in an apartment in Triq ir-Rabat, Żebbuġ.

The man allegedly fell in the shaft, while the woman fell from a balcony into an internal yard. 

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.

