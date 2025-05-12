A man and a woman were hospitalised with serious injuries after an argument in Sannat on Sunday evening.

The incident happened at about 8pm in an establishment at Triq Ta’ Ċenċ.

The police said that when officers went to the scene they found that a 33-year-old man from Nadur had suffered injuries after having apparently been hit with a glass bottle.

The police were then informed that a woman, 42, also from Nadur, had been hospitalised after being involved in the same argument.

Both were found to have been seriously injured.  

Investigations are continuing. 

