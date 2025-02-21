Two men - one from Nigeria and one from Algeria - were each jailed for six months after they admitted to making use of fake travel documents.

In the first case, Nigerian Joseph Dim, 39, admitted to making use of a fake Italian residence permit when he was trying to leave Malta to go to Naples on Friday early morning.

In the second case, Algerian Gherib Hichem, 39, pleaded guilty to making use of a false French ID card to enter Malta from Libya on Thursday.

Police Inspector Christian Abela told Magistrate Astrid May Grima that both men cooperated with police and gave them important information.

Lawyer Julia Micallef Straface represented Dim, while lawyer Mark Anthony Mifsud Cutajar appeared for Hichem.