Two LESA community officers saved a man’s life on Friday by administering CPR.

The officers were working in Iklin when they noticed a man emerge from a nearby shop, looking faint.

He appeared to be on the verge of collapsing and the officers immediately held him and sat him down on a chair. They then called the emergency hotline 112.

The man’s condition, however, deteriorated.

Officers noticed that the man’s eyes were rolling and his breathing was extremely shallow. Moments later, it stopped altogether, and officers sprang into action.

They began administering CPR when they could not detect a heartbeat. After a while, his breathing resumed. Moments later, an ambulance arrived and paramedics took over.

One of the LESA officers drove the man’s wife to Mater Dei Hospital to accompany her husband, a Home Affairs Ministry spokesperson said.

The two officers’ heroic actions were brought to light on Saturday by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

“Such moments reveal the value and importance of our officials being properly trained,” he said. “Well done and thank you.”