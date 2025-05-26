Two Maltese student companies have been selected to represent Malta at the Gen-E 2025 entrepreneurship festival in Athens after winning the top accolades at the JA Malta awards recently.

Simplex from St Aloysius College Sixth Form was crowned Company of the Year at the 36th edition of the JA Malta finals and awards night held recently.

MediMind from St Martin’s Institute of Higher Education was named StartUp of the Year.

Both teams will now represent Malta at Gen-E, the largest entrepreneurship festival in Europe, to be held in Athens from July 1 to 3. They will be competing against companies from 42 other countries.

Over 250 students from 12 schools and educational institutions participated in the JA Malta Company and StartUp programmes.

The two winning companies also received a one-year membership of the Malta Chamber and 10 hours of consultancy and support from Bajada Groupt to help them polish their reports and presentations for their international competition.

JA Malta is a member of JA Worldwide, one of the world’s largest youth-serving NGOs which was nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy among young people, JA Malta provides hands on learning experiences that prepare students for succesful careers.