Two men have been charged with importing drugs into Malta after police intercepted a parcel that arrived through the post.

The men, a 27-year-old turnkey contractor and a 26-year-old taxi driver, cannot be named by court order.

Prosecuting inspector John Leigh Howard told magistrate Jean Paul Gatt on Wednesday that police were alerted to a kilo of amphetamine arriving through the post on May 23.

An inquiry was launched and the magistrate approved a controlled delivery of the parcel to a locker in Naxxar.

The turnkey contractor was arrested on Tuesday when he went to retrieve the package at about 3.10pm. He co-operated fully with the police, giving them names of others involved. He also released a sworn statement to the inquiry.

The taxi driver was arrested on the basis of the information provided by the turnkey contractor.

During his arraignment it emerged that the police did not find any drugs at his house during the search.

The men had used fake names as part of their system to import the drugs, the inspector told the court.

Both men denied trafficking and importing amphetamine, as well as being in possession of the drugs in circumstances that denoted they were not for personal use.

Bail was requested for both men but denied due to the serious nature of the charges and the fact that the investigations are still at a very early stage.

The court upheld the prosecution's request for a freezing order targeting each accused.

AG lawyer Julian Scicluna prosecuted, assisted by police inspector John Leigh Howard. Legal aid lawyer Martin Fenech assisted the 27-year-old. Lawyer Francesca Zarb assisted the 26-year-old.