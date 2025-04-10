Two 23-year-old men pleaded not guilty to setting a car on fire in Independence Avenue, Mosta.

Mahmoud Farhoud and Mohamed Alkert, both Syrian nationals, living in Qormi and Santa Venera respectively, appeared in court on Thursday morning where they were charged in connection with an arson.

The men were charged with setting the car on fire, breaching the public peace, and disturbing inhabitants.

Farhoud was accused of driving without a valid licence or insurance cover, of having a weapon without a licence, and of breaching a set of bail conditions imposed on him by the criminal court. He denied the charges.

Alkert was charged separately with driving without a valid licence or insurance cover and breaching a set of bail conditions. He also denied all the charges brought against him.

Police inspector Keith Rizzo told the court that the Mosta district police were informed about a car on fire on Independence Avenue. The police officers went on site and noticed that the car had been set on fire.

The investigators retrieved about 80 snippets of CCTV, from which they concluded that the vehicle had been set on fire by two men, who had arrived in Mosta on a motorcycle. Afterwards, the pair went to Qormi where they left the motorcycle and got into a Vitz. They drove to Kirkop and Farhoud drove back to Qormi.

Footage showed Alkert can be seen leaving his residence with a tin. The police also concluded that the Vitz belongs to Farhoud’s partner.

The police arrested Farhoud while he was signing the bail book while Alkert was arrested at his residence.

Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb requested bail.

Prosecutor Joseph Camilleri Azarov objected, arguing that neither the alleged victim nor the owner of the vehicle used in the alleged offence, had yet testified in the proceedings. The prosecution was also concerned about evidence being tampered with.

Xuereb rebutted the arguments, saying the defence was contesting the charges. He also argued that the evidence in this case mainly consisted of CCTV footage, and this was already collected by the police.

Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud disputed the claim that his clients appear on CCTV footage.

The lawyer argued that while they were facing separate criminal charges in other cases, the men were still presumed innocent until proven guilty. They have also shown themselves capable of abiding with the court-imposed conditions.

The court turned down the request and they were remanded in custody.

AG lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov prosecuted together with police inspectors Keith Rizzo and Stephen Gulia.

Lawyers Mario Mifsud and Matthew Xuereb appeared for the accused.

Magistrate Victor G. Axiak presided over the court.