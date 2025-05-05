Two men have pleaded not guilty to defrauding more than 11 clients out of €380,000 for lifts that were never delivered, despite being nearly fully paid in advance.

A 58-year-old Italian man and a 54-year-old Maltese salesman from St Julians, appeared before magistrate Lara Lanfranco on Monday afternoon. The business, owned by the Italian, was also charged in connection with the case.

The accused cannot be named by court order after prosecutor requested a ban on publication citing ongoing investigations.

Police inspector Keith Caruana Darmanin told the court that several reports were filed with district police concerning lifts which had been purchased by the victims but never installed.

The reports date back to 2022.

The victims ranged from private home owners to contractors who had ordered lifts for their homes or block of apartments.

The complaints were all similar in nature: they would first pay a 30 per cent deposit, then pay 50 per cent but after 90 per cent of the final amount has been paid, the lift which would have been ordered is neither delivered properly nor installed.

In some cases, the elevator equipment was delivered outside the clients’ door. In other cases, the alleged victims asked third parties to install the equipment and were told that the parts delivered were not good for the measurements of the property in question.

In total the pair allegedly defrauded their victims out of €380,000.

One of their clients, purportedly received a letter from shipping company CMA-CGM informing them that their shipment was about to arrive but there was no date on the letter. The police managed to obtain a copy of the same letter with the date on it.

The court heard how the Italian man was arrested before boarding a flight to Bergamo, Italy on Saturday afternoon.

Lawyer Franco Debono contested the validity of arrest in the case of the Italian man, arguing that the duty magistrate was informed too close to the expiry of the six-hour period required by law.

The court asked the prosecution to present evidence showing exactly when the duty magistrate was informed about the man’s arrest.

Both men and the company were accused of money laundering and defrauding over 11 clients.

The Maltese man alone was accused of forging commercial documents and making malicious use of them.

Lawyer José Herrera requested bail on behalf of his client arguing that the Maltese man was gainfully employed and that he was an employee of his co-accused. “If anything, he might be the victim in this case,” the lawyer said. He also added that the man knew that he would be arraigned eventually since the investigation has been going on since 2022.

The prosecution did not object as long as the court imposes stringent conditions on the man.

He was granted bail against a €5,000 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee. The accused was asked to sign the bail book four times a week and a curfew was imposed.

When proceedings resumed against the Italian man, the prosecution failed to show when the duty magistrate was informed about the man’s arrest. This led to the court declaring that the arrest was invalid since the six-hour limit could have possibly been exceeded.

The man then denied the charges brought against him.

The court imposed conditions on him on the request of the prosecution. He was ordered to sign the bail book three times a week. In these circumstances the court could only impose a personal guarantee, and imposed one of €10,000.

AG lawyers Dejan Darmanin and Nicole Marie Sladden prosecuted assisted by inspector Keith Caruana Darmanin.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the Italian man and his company. Lawyers José Herrera and Martina Herrera appeared for the Maltese salesman.