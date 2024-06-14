Two men were grievously injured on Thursday in a car crash on Vjal l-Indipendenza, Żurrieq.

The police said in a statement the crash was reported at 2.15pm between an Opel Combo driven by a 56-year-old man from Qormi and a Nissan E-NV200 driven by a 38-year-old from Birkirkara.

A 45-year-old Indian national was also in the Opel.

The driver and passenger of the Opel were rushed to Mater Dei and were certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.