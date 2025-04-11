Rio Micallef and David Tabone were jailed for eight and six years respectively, after being found guilty of drug trafficking by a jury.

The Criminal Court delivered its sentence eight days after their trial by jury. Micallef was also fined €15,000 while Tabone was fined €10,000, while they will also have to settle the court fees.

The two men, along with Darren James Vella, stood trial by jury after being first arrested in 2008.

The trial began last month and came to an end on April 3.

A jury ruled that Micallef had conspired to traffic drugs with six votes to three.

The jurors also found him guilty of selling ecstasy and being in possession of ecstasy in circumstances which denoted that it was not for personal use, with seven votes in favour and two against in both counts.

David Tabone was found guilty of conspiring to traffic drugs with six votes to three, while he was acquitted on the fourth and fifth count.

Vella was found not guilty with eight votes to one.

The Criminal Court was initially appointed for Tuesday, but the sitting was postponed to Friday afternoon for the prosecution and defence to make their submissions, and probation officers to testify.

During Friday’s sitting, probation officer Maria Mifsud testified about Micallef’s past and present life.

Micallef had been convicted in 2006 on drug charges and driving without a valid licence. Mifsud said Micallef had a “good upbringing” but was exposed to “unhealthy” issues that interfered with his studies and his sports life.

Speaking to his relatives, Mifsud said it transpired that none of them were aware he had a drug problem.

His sister was aware he had a gambling addiction. In 2022, Micallef sought help from Sedqa for his gambling addiction and later his drug addiction.

He has since overcome both addictions and started playing football.

Nowadays, he is a football coach for children under 11.

Probation officer Naomi Cassar testified about Tabone, who was convicted seven times with the most recent case dating to 2012.

Between 2000 and 2012, Tabone was found guilty of harassment, cannabis possession and trafficking, among others.

In 2003, Tabone spent two months in prison, while in 2018 he served a six-month prison sentence.

Tabone is the father of a 20-year-old man, with Cassar testifying that the accused was “loved greatly” and “always found his family to support him”.

The witness added the man started smoking cannabis at the age of 16 before switching to cocaine.

While he tried to bring his drug addiction issues under control and even sought help, Tabone went back to drugs due to his circle.

He also had mental health issues, including suicidal episodes. Cassar said that Tabone got his life back on track in 2023, after meeting his present partner, who helped him overcome his drug addiction problem.

During submissions on punishment, defence lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and José Herrera underlined that the two men have since reformed themselves.

The prosecution counterargued that they had intended to sell the drugs to youths, and said that the punishment should not be minimal.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima presided over the Criminal Court.

Lawyers Kevin Valletta, Godwin Cini and Danica Vella prosecuted on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri appeared on behalf of David Tabone.

Lawyers José Herrera and Alex Scerri Herrera assisted Rio Micallef.

Lawyers Michael Sciriha and Matthew Xuereb assisted Darren James Vella.