Two men, one of them sporting a burn mark on the nose, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to wilfully setting fire to a Tarxien property and a spate of other charges.

The incident took place between midnight and 4am on April 15.

Manuel Abela, 31, from Zabbar and Spiridione Costa, 59, from Paola, both unemployed, were taken to court and also charged with causing wilful damage to third-party property and breaching the public peace.

Abela was separately charged with disposing of rubbish in a public place.

Costa was separately charged with reckless and dangerous driving, going past a no-entry sign and leading an idle and vagrant life.

Both were charged with recidivism.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna explained that CCTV footage from the crime scene showed a man approach the residence carrying a large bag. A burnt tyre was later found on site.

The suspect set fire to the door and then got into a getaway car.

Further footage tracked the car in Paola where two persons alighted and entered a house.

Police checked daylight footage which showed the two suspects leaving the residence, their faces showing clearly.

Upon arrest, Abela had a wound on the nose which a doctor confirmed to be a burn mark, thus further strengthening the prosecution's suspicions.

AG lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov prosecuted together with inspectors Mario Xiberras and Jeffrey Scicluna.