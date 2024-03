Two minors were saved by the Armed Forces of Malta on Thursday after the raft they were on drifted out to sea.

In a statement, the government said the AFM received a 112 call about the incident in the afternoon when strong winds drifted out the raft to sea.

The minors were rescued by an AFM vessel that was sent out by the Malta Rescue Coordination Centre. They were then given first aid by medical staff.

The army encouraged the public to ensure their safety and follow any weather warnings issued.