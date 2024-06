Two motorists were injured, one seriously, in a collision in Fontana, Gozo, on Saturday evening.

The accident happened in Triq tal-Għajn at 8pm.

It involved a Hyundai I40 driven by a 61-year-old man from Nadur and a Fiat Doblo driven by a 29-year-old Albanian man.

The former was seriously injured while the Albanian man suffered slight injuries the police said.