Three people were rushed to hospital on Friday following a crash between two cars in Xagħra, Gozo.

The police said the accident was reported at around 5pm on Triq ix-Xagħra.

The collision occured between a Hyundai driven by a 74-year-old man from Xagħra and a Nissan driven by a 33-year-old Albanian man.

In the Hyundai there was also a 73-year-old woman, also from Xagħra.

A medical team was called to the scene and all three people were taken to the Gozo General Hospital for further treatment. Later, the two men were certified with slight injuries, while the female passenger was certified with serious injuries.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.