Two people were hospitalised, one with grievous injuries, after a collision between two cars in Mellieħa on Saturday.

The accident happened at around 6.30pm on Triq Dawret il-Mellieħa, also known as the Mellieħa bypass, close to the DB Seabank Hotel where one lane had to be closed to traffic.

Sources close to the emergency rescue services told Times of Malta one woman suffered minor injuries while another person sustained grievous injuries.

Members of the Malta Red Cross and Civil Protection Department were on site to assist the injured people. Both were taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

More details to follow.