The Armed Forces of Malta on Sunday rescued two people from the sea off Wied iż-Żurrieq, as the island continued to be battered by strong winds.

In a statement, the AFM said it had received a 112 phone call about two individuals out at sea. Its Rescue Coordination Centre dispatched a helicopter to Wied iż-Żurrieq, where the two people were rescued.

They were then seen to by a medical team.

In the statement, the AFM urged people to stay safe and follow weather warnings.

The condition of the people remains unknown.

Questions sent to the AFM by Times of Malta remained unanswered by Sunday afternoon.

The Met Office meanwhile issued a yellow wind warning on Sunday morning.

It warned that strong East-Northeast winds will reach force six to seven over the exposed areas of the islands throughout the day.

It said the strength of the wind will drop slightly to force five to six overnight.

A spokesperson told Times of Malta the windy weather was being caused by "an area of low pressure from Morocco towards Libya, which is extending towards the central Mediterranean".

The highest peak wind gusts on record reached 56 knots in 1959. This month, the highest gust was 49 knots on April 19.

The Met Office expects Monday’s weather to feature easterly winds between force five and six, fine skies with few clouds at times, a maximum temperature of 21°C, and a minimum of 16°C.