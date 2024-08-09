A former drug convict and a prison inmate landed in fresh trouble over their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy, a court heard on Friday.

The two men were arraigned separately, following a police surveillance operation leading up to their arrest on Wednesday.

Acting upon information about a suspect linked to a drug circle, police monitored one of the suspects in Kirkop.

They watched as Christain Grech, a 42-year-old former construction worker, who was currently out on prison leave, entered an apartment block where his girlfriend lived.

The other suspect, 43-year-old Nigerian national Ferdinand Onovo, entered the building shortly afterwards.

When Onovo stepped out again, police approached. He was stopped and personally searched. That search gave no results but the man “seemed uncomfortable.”

Acting upon magisterial authorisation, police forced their way into the apartment where Grech’s girlfriend lived.

That was where they found the accused and a one-kilo drug package.

Upon arraignment, Grech pleaded not guilty to involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy, procurement of heroin, possession of the drug under circumstances denoting that it was not intended for personal use and recidivism.

His lawyers, Franco Debono and Ramona Attard, did not request bail.

Onovo, who the police had stopped and searched outside the apartment block, was arraigned soon after.

Prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Cassar said that DNA tests allegedly linked Onovo to the drug discovered inside the apartment.

The accused, a former professional footballer now working in construction, pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

Onovo lawyer, Charles Mercieca, did not request bail at the arraignment stage.

A freezing order was also issued overall assets of the accused who, like Grech, was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo presided over the arraignments. Inspector Jonathan Cassar prosecuted.