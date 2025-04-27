Two teenagers on Sunday pleaded guilty to grievously injuring a fellow 17-year-old in the Valletta ditch last month.

Court heard how the two lured a former friend to the capital to play a game of football.

They convinced him to accompany them to the ditch, from where they claimed they needed to pick up another friend who would otherwise get lost.

Once there, they punched him and fled the scene.

On Sunday, they pleaded guilty to causing the victim grievous injuries and causing him to fear that violence would be used against him.

It is understood that the incident was clearly captured on video.

A pre-sentencing report was requested by the defence team, which included lawyer Lennox Vella.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the case, ordering a ban on the names of all involved since they are minors.

Attorney General lawyer Martina Calleja and police inspector Gabriel Micallef prosecuted.

Lawyer Sarah Ciliberti appeared parte civili.

The two were granted bail against a €7,000 personal guarantee and a 7.30pm to 6.30am curfew.

A protection order was issued in favour of the victim.