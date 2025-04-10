Two teenagers have been ordered to carry out community service after admitting to their involvement in a fight at a nightclub car park which saw four minors grievously injured.

Four teenagers had been charged over the incident in December over an incident which took place in the car park of Gianpula on the night between 25 and 26 October 2024.

The four were charged with causing grievous injuries to four minors, grievous bodily harm in accidental affray and breaching the public peace.

A 17-year-old and 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them, while two other 18-year-olds opted to enter a not guilty plea during their arraignment.

The court had previously heard that 12 hours after the fight one of the victims turned up at Siġġiewi police station with his parents to report the case. He did not go earlier because he needed medical assistance in hospital.

The pair had been granted bail pending sentencing against €500 deposit and a personal guarantee of €3,000 each.

A pre-sentencing report for the 19-year-old was compiled ahead of the sentence.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella, stressed the defendants’ young age and clean criminal record, and argued that an effective jail term was not appropriate in such case, when making its considerations on their punishment.

“The court hopes that this incident will remain an isolated one, and the defendants do not have more brushes with the law,” the magistrate said.

The court ordered the two young men to carry out 100 hours of unpaid community service. They were also placed under probation for three years.

Lawyer Jurgen Dalli from the Attorney General's office and Inspector James Mallia prosecuted. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jacob Magri, Dustin Camilleri, Nicholas Mifsud, Charlon Gouder and Ramona Attard assisted the defendants. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for one of the victims.