Two trekkers were assisted by rescuers from the Civil Protection Department after separate accidents on Sunday afternoon.
The CPD said on Monday that in the first incident, a woman who was trekking in the Selmun area required medical assistance after suffering a foot injury. She was given first aid and transferred to a waiting ambulance by boat.
A few hours later the rescuers assisted a woman who suffered a fall on the cliffs near Golden Bay.
The CPD thanked the police and the hospital authorities for their assistance in both operations.
One of the injured women is given first aid by an ambulance crew. (Photo: CPD)