Two trekkers were assisted by rescuers from the Civil Protection Department after separate accidents on Sunday afternoon.

The CPD said on Monday that in the first incident, a woman who was trekking in the Selmun area required medical assistance after suffering a foot injury. She was given first aid and transferred to a waiting ambulance by boat.

A few hours later the rescuers assisted a woman who suffered a fall on the cliffs near Golden Bay.

The CPD thanked the police and the hospital authorities for their assistance in both operations.