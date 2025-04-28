Two trekkers were assisted by rescuers from the Civil Protection Department after separate accidents on Sunday afternoon.

The CPD said on Monday that in the first incident, a woman who was trekking in the Selmun area required medical assistance after suffering a foot injury. She was given first aid and transferred to a waiting ambulance by boat.

A few hours later the rescuers assisted a woman who suffered a fall on the cliffs near Golden Bay.

The CPD thanked the police and the hospital authorities for their assistance in both operations. 

One of the injured women is given first aid by an ambulance crew. (Photo: CPD)One of the injured women is given first aid by an ambulance crew. (Photo: CPD)

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.