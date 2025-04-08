Two women have been handed an 18-month jail term suspended for four years after admitting to money laundering.

57-year-old Bojana Duric and Biljana Tutic, 49, both Serbians living in Birżebbuġa, were charged with laundering €9,848 and €3,674 respectively.

The court heard how Duric opened an account with a local bank and deposited €10 in it. On 20 August 2024, the woman received two transactions of €250 each from two individuals having separate bank accounts with two financial institutions registered in the Czech Republic.

The next day, Duric received a total of €9,348 in two transactions. The woman then transferred €9,562 to a Spanish bank account pertaining to a cryptocurrency exchange registered in the Czech Republic. The remaining balance of €296 was transferred to an account with an e-banking institution.

The local bank submitted a Suspicious Transaction Report with the authorities six days after the first transaction.

Duric told the bank that these funds originated from the sale of a property in the Czech Republic and she lent some money to her friends in Germany. The funds were transferred to a cryptocurrency exchange on the advice of her friend, who works with the exchange.

Tutic opened a bank account with the same bank as Duric on 22 July 2024. She received €250 and €750 after a month. One of the transactions originated from a bank in the Czech Republic while the other came from a bank in Germany.

On the same day, she transferred the amounts received to an account in her name held with a local bank and subsequently transferred €960 to an account held by a third party with the same bank. A day later she was due to receive the sum of €2,674. The transaction did not go through due to an incongruence with the account activity.

Tutic told the bank that the money was a repayment of a loan from a friend of hers.

The police observed that there were similarities between these seemingly unrelated transactions. Both women worked at the same place and gave a substantially similar explanation of the transactions. Moreover, they used the same banks and there was proximity in the dates of the transactions.

The women claimed that they were induced by a certain “Noah” to earn money by performing some cryptocurrency transactions. They did not know who he was.

The plan was that they would receive funds and transfer a portion for the purchase of cryptocurrencies, whilst keeping the rest as a commission.

They both stated that the descriptions given to the transactions were fictitious and that their accounts with the local banks were opened solely for the purposes of those transactions.

According to the women, Noah used tele-messaging services and and when they informed him that they were being questioned by the police he immediately deleted all communications.

Investigations by the German authorities and the police established that the €4,674 which Duric received in her account was a fraud committed against a third party.

The court in its considerations said the accused were led into believing that they could make money by what appeared to be a simple transaction of purchasing cryptocurrency with funds that were not even theirs but were given to them.

From the evidence, the court said it was clear that the accused could have easily suspected that these transactions were extremely suspicious, more so since they did not know “Noah” and they were also aware that the descriptions accompanying the transactions were not true.

This was enough for the court to rule that the women had laundered money.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana condemned them to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for four years.

He also ordered the confiscation of €9,848 and €3,674 from Duric and Tutic, respectively.