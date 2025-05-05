Two years after the government pledged €3 million in compensation to Maltese survivors of thalidomide, only one third of the amount has been disbursed, according to one of the survivors.

Anatole Baldacchino, a long-time campaigner and thalidomide survivor, said that just €1 million out of the promised sum has so far reached the 29 surviving victims.

Speaking on Michael Briguglio’s Campus FM radio show One to One on Friday, Baldacchino said: “Money alone will not do miracles, but if you offered us €3 million you should give that amount. The three million was not given out, a million was.”

He added: “Even if they give €1 million for everyone here it won’t solve the problem. But they said €3 million. This €3 million is part of our human right.”

Baldacchino questioned why the full amount was not issued and said he was told the figure was based on "certain standards", a term he described as offensive considering the nature of the issue.

Thalidomide was developed in the 1950s and marketed as a treatment for morning sickness during pregnancy. It was later found to cause severe birth defects. It is estimated that more than 10,000 babies were affected globally, with around half dying within months of birth.

While many countries banned the drug in 1961, it remained available in Malta until 1968, despite then-opposition leader Dom Mintoff raising concerns in parliament as early as 1962.

Baldacchino, who has researched the issue extensively and authored The Malta Thalidomide Affair, leads the NGO Thalidomide Survivors Malta and has been a vocal advocate for justice.

During the radio programme, he shared harrowing stories of survivors, many of which are being documented by the National Archives' Memorja project. These include accounts of children being isolated, abused, denied education, and hidden from society.

“Silence had spread because the government hide everything,” he said. “Many parents died with guilt because they thought they caused this but no one ever told them the truth.”

He also praised Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia for issuing an apology to survivors, before countries like Australia, and for supporting the push for compensation. However, he warned that failing to pay the full promised amount could lead to “reputational risk” for Malta internationally on disability and human rights issues.

In 2023, the cabinet agreed to pay €3 million as a full and final settlement to the estimated 34 living survivors. According to a parliamentary question last year, that number has since dropped to 29. The same reply confirmed that €1,008,008.62 had been disbursed, to be paid over a three-year period.

A spokesperson for the Ministry for Inclusion on Monday explained a "compensation formula" was established based on the person's percentage of disability and their age.

“The €3 million were an estimate of what could possibly be the total amount of compensation due to survivors. This is due to the fact that at the time, the number of persons eligible to qualify for compensation and their percentage of disability were not yet determined.”

They explained that the compensation amounts were calculated using a formula approved by Cabinet.

“The formula took into consideration the percentage of disability and the age of the individual. Following the assessments, the total amount of compensation amounted to €1,086,008.62.”

The ministry said an independent board of medical experts was set up to begin evaluating each case presented to the government.

"This triggered a screening exercise (pre-assessments), during which applicants were initially asked to give their consent for the board of medical experts to access their medical records at Mater Dei Hospital, so that the ministry could carry out the necessary verifications regarding conditions caused by the drug Thalidomide," the ministry explained.

Following the screening process, applicants were informed whether they qualified for the next stage. Those who qualified underwent a physical assessment from which their percentage of disability was determined.

The spokesperson confirmed that compensation is being disbursed over a three-year period to each eligible thalidomide survivor, and that the first payment has already been made.

“In the coming weeks, the Ministry will be processing the second part of the payment,” they said.

They also stressed that there has been no delay in the rollout of the compensation.