The Malta FA Training Grounds were buzzing with activity on Saturday morning as over 320 children grasped the opportunity to play on the natural turf pitches in Ta’ Qali.

All the focus was on grassroots football as the Malta Football Association, the Inħobb il-Futbol Foundation (IFF), and the Youth Football Association came together to organize the annual Under-7 festival.

A total of 33 nurseries took part in this year’s event which showcased their sterling work and fundamental role in the football ecosystem.

As in recent years, the annual UEFA solidarity payments were distributed to the local youth nurseries during this popular activity.

Bjorn Vassallo, the president of the Malta FA, was joined by Fr Hilary Tagliaferro, Honorary President and Founder of the Youth FA, as the young hopefuls graced the pitches, their passion and enthusiasm contributing to the lively atmosphere.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com