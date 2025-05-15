The Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin (UHM – Voice of the Workers) on Thursday warned it will escalate ongoing industrial action unless the government urgently enforces protections outlined in legislation intended to safeguard workers employed through contractors in public services.

The union has declared an industrial dispute affecting clerical staff, cleaners, carers, and security personnel across multiple sectors, including health, education, and the Gozo Channel.

As part of the directives already in place, ferry operations have been disrupted with a five-minute delay between disembarkation and boarding.

It called for an urgent meeting with the government to address the situation and warned that “if there is no progress, the UHM does not exclude the possibility of escalating industrial action”.

At the centre of the dispute is the government’s failure to implement the law, which came into force on January 1, this year. Legal Notice 128 of 2024 was introduced to improve the working conditions of outsourced public sector workers by guaranteeing fair wages, career progression, and access to benefits.

However, UĦM claims these rights remain entirely on paper and accused the government of refusing to implement the legal notice.

“This refusal is placing affected employees in a precarious situation by denying them the right to fair treatment and work conditions that were supposed to have been introduced from the start of this year,” the Union said in a statement.

This raised concerns about government’s intentions to safeguard the law.

“This not only undermines workers’ rights but is also setting a dangerous precedent for employment practices in public service.”