A once-respected crocodile expert was sentenced in Australia Thursday to more than 10 years in jail for sexually abusing and killing dozens of dogs, and a string of other crimes.

Adam Britton, 53, had pleaded guilty to 63 charges relating to bestiality, animal cruelty and possessing child abuse material.

In sentencing Britton on Thursday, Northern Territory Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Grant described the acts as "unspeakable" and "grotesque".

Australia's national broadcaster ABC said Britton acquired 42 dogs online between 2020 and 2022, promising their owners he would give them a "good home".

Instead, the ABC reported, Britton filmed himself raping and killing dogs in a shipping container on his property in Darwin.

The footage was then shared via Telegram.

Police arrested Britton in 2022.

Britton, born in the United Kingdom, was a renowned crocodile expert in Australia and worked on several productions with the BBC and National Geographic.

He will be eligible for parole in April 2028, and is banned from owning mammals for the rest of his life.