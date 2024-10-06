British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff Sue Gray resigned on Sunday after facing intense scrutiny during the Labour government's first few months in power.

Gray said she was standing down after it "became clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government's vital work of change".

The resignation comes after British media reported tensions at the top of the government between Gray and several political advisors, and revealed that her salary was higher than Starmer's.

The Labour Party conference last month was overshadowed by several rows including the alleged in-fighting and anger over Starmer accepting freebies worth thousands of pounds.

The prime minister has tried to bring the situation under control since then.

He thanked Gray for her service in a statement on Sunday.

"I want to thank Sue for all the support she has given me, both in opposition and government, and her work to prepare us for government and get us started on our programme of change.

"Sue has played a vital role in strengthening our relations with the regions and nations," he added.

Gray, who previously led the partygate investigation into illegal lockdown parties held by former Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson, will now take on another role in government as the envoy for the regions and nations.

She will be replaced as chief of staff by Morgan McSweeney, who directed Labour's general election campaign.