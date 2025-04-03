The gripping tale of how a 400-year-old edition of the first collection of William Shakespeare plays was stolen, recovered and restored is to be explored in a new UK exhibition.

The Shakespeare First Folio edition stolen from Durham University’s Cosin’s Library in 1998 is one of only 235 known to survive, and is valued at more than £1 million.

The First Folio, published in 1623, was the first collection of Shakespeare’s plays and each version is unique. It is considered to be one of the most important books in English literature.

