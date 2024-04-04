Educators Ylenia Camilleri and Diane Mizzi, who are reading for a Master's in Educational Leadership and Management at the University of Malta, recently visited Hillhouse CofE Primary School and Lambourne Primary School, two schools forming part of the Epping Forest Schools Partnership Trust (EFSPT) in England.

“The study visit focused on discipline policies, strategies, and procedures,” the educators commented. “Observing disciplinary practices in action and engaging in discussions with school staff enabled us to acquire a more comprehensive understanding of strategies used by the schools to maintain discipline.

The schools adopt Trauma Perceptive Practice (TPP), a strategy adopted by Essex County Council that “enables the adults to recognise and respond supportively to those who have been impacted by traumatic stress so that the pupils can make progress with their learning”.

During their visits they observed educational practices, shadowed the head of school, held interviews with school leaders and attended performance management meetings as well as a headteachers’ meeting.

Camilleri and Mizzi said “the study visit was an incredible opportunity for us to gain new insights about school discipline in other educational settings, and we were particularly impressed by the schools’ approach.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Joanne Willcox, principal at Hillhouse School, deputy principal Julie Tollervey, pastoral care manager and SENCo Zoe Rodrigues, and the rest of the staff who were very welcoming,” they said.