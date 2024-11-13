British writer Samantha Harvey on Tuesday won the 2024 Booker Prize, a prestigious English-language literary award, for her novel tracking six astronauts in space for 24 hours.

Harvey’s Orbital follows two men and four women from Japan, Russia, the United States, Britain and Italy aboard the International Space Station and touches on mourning, desire and the climate crisis.

The 49-year-old Harvey previously made the longlist for the Booker Prize in 2009 with her debut novel “The Wilderness”.

Harvey dedicated the prize to “all the people who speak for and not against the earth and work for and not against peace”.

Booker Prize 2024 shortlisted authors, Charlotte Wood, Percival Everett, Samantha Harvey, Yael van der Wouden, Anne Michaels and Rachel Kushner pose during the Booker Prize 2024 Award photo call event, at the Southbank centre, in central London.

Chair of the judges, Edmund de Waal, said “everyone and no one is the subject” of the novel, “as six astronauts in the International Space Station circle the earth observing the passages of weather across the fragility of borders and time zones”.

“With her language of lyricism and acuity Harvey makes our world strange and new for us.”

A record five women were in the running for the £50,000 ($64,500) prize which was announced at a glitzy ceremony in London.

Previous winners include Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood.

The prize is seen as a talent spotter of names not necessarily widely known to the general public.

The Booker is open to works of fiction by writers of any nationality, written in English and published in the UK or Ireland between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024.