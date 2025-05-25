Emerging from the backdrop of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a powerful musical initiative comes to Malta, highlighting the strength of artistic solidarity and resilience.

On May 30 at 7.30pm, the evocative setting of St Mark’s church in Rabat will host the Ukrainian Harp Festival-in-Exile, a unique European tour uniting Ukrainian harpists living in exile with musicians and audiences across the continent.

The Maltese edition of the festival will feature three distinguished Ukrainian harpists: Dariia Ahapova, Maryna Martianova, and Veronika Lemishenko –the latter a leading force behind the original Glowing Harp Kharkiv Festival and widely recognised as a musical ambassador of hope for Ukraine. For many of these artists, this festival has offered a vital artistic lifeline and a reunion with peers scattered across Europe.

At the heart of the evening will be Florence Sitruk, an internationally celebrated German harpist and visionary behind the festival. Following the outbreak of the war in 2022, Sitruk took it upon herself to ensure that the voices of her Ukrainian colleagues would not be silenced.

Daria Ahapova

Unable to see the Glowing Harp Festival held in Kharkiv continue, she re-established it in exile – first in Breisach am Rhein, a city at the heart of Europe, and since then as a roving festival travelling through seven European cities.

This special concert in Malta also marks the world premiere of Out of Thorns... for two harps, a newly commissioned work by Albert Pace, one of Malta’s most established contemporary composers.

Written for this occasion and in collaboration with Sitruk and Lemishenko, the piece offers a musical reflection on fragility, endurance, and rebirth – central themes not only to the festival, but to the Ukrainian artists it uplifts. The evening’s programme will span renowned harp repertoire, music by contemporary Ukrainian composers, and the debut of Pace’s evocative new work. It is set to be a deeply moving celebration of both international cooperation and the healing power of music.

Maryna Martianova

With the motto “By harpists, for harpists”, the Ukrainian Harp Festival-in-Exile has become a touring beacon of solidarity, with appearances in Berlin (by invitation of the Embassy of Baden-Württemberg), Antwerp (hosted by cellist Christoph Bunzendahl), Brescia (invited by harpist Anna Loro), and Aerdenhout in the Netherlands (hosted by Boni Rietveld). At each stop, Ukrainian musicians have been welcomed with warmth and support, affirming their place in Europe’s cultural landscape.

Sitruk, marking her 50th birthday and celebrating 40 years of a distinguished career, reflects with gratitude: “I am relieved and thankful that all our outstanding Ukrainian harp colleagues are able to pursue their careers and stay connected through this initiative. We do not want to lose anyone.”

Last year, she commemorated her milestone with a concert in Venice, bringing together top colleagues in a celebration that echoed with hope and defiance.

Maltese audiences are invited to witness a rare and intimate performance that bridges nations and honours the strength of the human spirit. In this concert, music becomes not only a form of expression – but a refuge, a declaration of solidarity, and a vision for a shared future.

More about the charity foundation and how to donate online: glowingharp-ukraine.com/.../charity-foundation-vl/. Cash donations may be made at the venue.